Comerica Bank Acquires 2,830 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

