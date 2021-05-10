Comerica Bank Buys 14,909 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Acceleron Pharma worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $118.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.55. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

