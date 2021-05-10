Comerica Bank Buys 2,031 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $136.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $138.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average is $119.31. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

