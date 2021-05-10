Comerica Bank Buys 4,712 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,236 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

