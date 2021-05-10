Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Worthington Industries worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,607,000 after buying an additional 493,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,205,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $941,675.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,356,244 shares in the company, valued at $90,990,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,310 shares of company stock worth $7,616,882. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

