Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.25% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 101,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $457,000.
In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of LGND opened at $130.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -131.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.
