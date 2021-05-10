Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.35.

Shares of LEN opened at $108.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

