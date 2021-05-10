Comerica Bank Grows Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of Meritage Homes worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $116.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,197 shares of company stock worth $3,408,898 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

