Comerica Bank Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Thor Industries worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

NYSE:THO opened at $145.90 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.61.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

