Comerica Bank Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after buying an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 167,771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $220.61 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.57 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

