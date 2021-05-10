Comerica Bank Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 114,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 665,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 62,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

