Comerica Bank Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.39% of Omega Flex worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Omega Flex by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,085,000 after buying an additional 107,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,577,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $155.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $193.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.71.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

