Comerica Bank Increases Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of MGM Growth Properties worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGP. Raymond James raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

NYSE:MGP opened at $35.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.