Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,712 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 832,980 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,945,000 after acquiring an additional 248,667 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 121,455 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,112,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $240.28 on Monday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $285.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

