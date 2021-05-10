Comerica Bank Invests $6.19 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 232,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.49% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBND. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EBND opened at $26.74 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

