Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,049 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.20% of Welbilt worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Welbilt by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,693,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,554,000 after purchasing an additional 546,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

WBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

