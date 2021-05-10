Comerica Bank Purchases 30,369 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 152,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST opened at $58.84 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

