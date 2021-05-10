Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,797 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.