Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102,237 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of SLM worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SLM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in SLM by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in SLM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.