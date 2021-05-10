Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $384,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 51.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 11.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

COO stock opened at $404.34 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.31 and its 200 day moving average is $368.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.