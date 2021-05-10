Comerica Bank Sells 4,177 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of Cabot worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE:CBT opened at $62.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

