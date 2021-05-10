Comerica Bank Sells 4,264 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Centene by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 720,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after buying an additional 658,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

