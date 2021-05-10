Comerica Bank Sells 607 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $399.87 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

