Comerica Bank Sells 6,882 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Hubbell worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 21.1% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 35.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

HUBB opened at $199.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $201.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

