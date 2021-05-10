Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,246 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of US Foods worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $40.57 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

