Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,773 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $63.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

