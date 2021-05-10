Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVGI. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $13.35 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $439.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 213,636 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 205,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.