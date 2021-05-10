Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Shares Up 8.6%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) shot up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $74.90. 193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.99.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

