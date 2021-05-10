Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Up 0.3%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €56.88 ($66.92) and last traded at €56.38 ($66.33). 1,014,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.19 ($66.11).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.09 ($53.05).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.66.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

