Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Up 5%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares were up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 33,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,185,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 106,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,837 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.