Compass Point Downgrades At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) to Neutral

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HOME has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE:HOME opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. American International Group Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

