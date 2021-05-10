Comstock Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

CRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

