Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.83 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $686.86 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,612.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.76 or 0.07287780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.12 or 0.02494382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.17 or 0.00671542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00198108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.92 or 0.00810647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.63 or 0.00663513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00536981 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 830,664,390 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.