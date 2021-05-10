Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.27

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNTB. SVB Leerink began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

