Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $420.89. 9,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,637. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.04 and a 200-day moving average of $350.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $419.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

