Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 249.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Truist decreased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NFLX stock traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $497.82. The stock had a trading volume of 52,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

