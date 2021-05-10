Consolidated Water (CWCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWCO stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

