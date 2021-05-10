Constantine Iordanou Sells 3,412 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,384. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.18 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,450,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after acquiring an additional 616,223 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,009.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 429,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,881,000 after buying an additional 390,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

