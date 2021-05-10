Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) Shares Down 0.3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €113.72 ($133.79) and last traded at €114.32 ($134.49). 360,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 476,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €114.62 ($134.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.77.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

