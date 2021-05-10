Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €115.20 ($135.53) and last traded at €114.62 ($134.85). 502,139 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €112.12 ($131.91).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.46.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

