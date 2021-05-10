Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Up 4.2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.32 and last traded at $136.34. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.08.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

