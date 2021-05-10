ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNVVY. Peel Hunt raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CNVVY stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

