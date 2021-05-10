Convergence (CONV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.03 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $49.52 million and $4.03 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Convergence has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00083749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00105741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00777935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.83 or 0.08906457 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,636,423 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.