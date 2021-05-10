Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,206.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,933.91. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

