CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) dropped 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 308,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 430,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.09.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter.

About CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.