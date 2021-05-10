Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.11% of Copart worth $27,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Copart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Copart by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Copart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Copart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $124.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

