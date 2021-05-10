CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.59

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 183141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after buying an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

