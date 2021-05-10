Cormark Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$257.10.

TSE BYD opened at C$231.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$225.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$220.07.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

