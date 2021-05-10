Cormark Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) to Market Perform

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$24.00. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.50 to C$12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.59.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.95. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.5999997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

