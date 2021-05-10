Cormark Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) to Market Perform

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$24.00. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.50 to C$12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.59.
Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.95. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89.
In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
