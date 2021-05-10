Cormark Weighs in on Altus Group Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Group in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.25.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$59.62 on Monday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$38.06 and a 1 year high of C$64.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 113.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

